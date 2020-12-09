Share:

Sargodha - A man was killed over an old enmity in Joharabad police limits here on Tuesday. According to police, the incident was taken place at Pindi Kora village when two unidentified armed persons on a motorcycle opened fire on Muhammad Faisal (38), killed him on the spot. The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to a mortuary. Deceased was a tractor driver.

3901 positive cases recorded in Sargodha division

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said that there were 3,901 positive patients of coronavirus in the division and the total number of deaths across the division reached 128, while 61 prisoners were affected by the corona. She expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting regarding coronavirus. Director Health Services Dr. Muhammad Riaz said that samples of 88,287 patients were collected from across the division so far and after laboratory tests, 79,435 people reports were negative whereas 3293 were tested positive. He said that the number of active cases in the division was 541 out of which 294 were in Sargodha district, 74 in Khushab, 70 in Mianwali and 103 in Bhakkar district. He added that arrangements were made to provide facilities to 1863 patients isolated and quarantine at 15 places, while at present the total number of home quarantine patients were 493 including 266 in Sargodha district, 71 in Khushab, 59 in Mianwali and 97 in Bhakkar district 97 and medical facilities were being provided to them at their residence by the health department, he added. He said that at present there were 48 ventilators in the private sector and 30 in the public sector in the division.

Six outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

Police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that ongoing drive against drug sellers/weapon handlers, the teams of different police stations of the district conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested six criminals and recovered 1.3 kg hashish, 25 liters of liquor, three pistols 30 bore and two guns 12 bore from their possession. They were identified as-Naveed Ahmed, Hamza, Usman Haider, Arslan, Waseem and Usman. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Four proclaimed offenders nabbed

Police claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours who were wanted in dozens of criminal cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder.

Police sources said on Tuesday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested four POs.

They were identified as Irfan Akraam, Zamir Hassan and Ramzan and further investigation was underway.