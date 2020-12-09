Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that FIRs were of no value as the present regime would be sent packing soon.

Talking to media before leaving for Islamabad to attend meeting of Paki­stan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) on Tuesday, she said that party was not afraid of such tactics as a number of FIRs had been lodged in the past. Multiple FIRs were reg­istered against PML-N leaders and workers in­cluding Maryam Nawaz with different police sta­tions after rallies in La­hore last day. Maryam Nawaz said that the en­tire world had seen that how people of Lahore come out to participate in the PML-N rallies on Monday. She said that in­flation, uneployment and high electricity and gas tariffs had made the life of common man miserable. She said that people were looking toward PDM to get rid of the oppressive and incompetent regime. She said that the govern­ment was afraid of PDM Lahore rally.