LAHORE - PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that FIRs were of no value as the present regime would be sent packing soon.
Talking to media before leaving for Islamabad to attend meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday, she said that party was not afraid of such tactics as a number of FIRs had been lodged in the past. Multiple FIRs were registered against PML-N leaders and workers including Maryam Nawaz with different police stations after rallies in Lahore last day. Maryam Nawaz said that the entire world had seen that how people of Lahore come out to participate in the PML-N rallies on Monday. She said that inflation, uneployment and high electricity and gas tariffs had made the life of common man miserable. She said that people were looking toward PDM to get rid of the oppressive and incompetent regime. She said that the government was afraid of PDM Lahore rally.