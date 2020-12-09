Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said that morality and human rights were an essential component of every religion.

Addressing the gathering of different religious scholar at camp office of Human Rights department in connection with upcoming ‘International Human Rights Day’ he said today’s gathering would spread the message of unity and harmony among the nation.

The minister said that people of all faiths must work together to promote religious harmony among the nation. He added that upcoming International Human Rights Day reminds us to perform proactive role to safeguard the rights of everyone and Pakistan can become an example of love, sacrifice.

He said that Ulema and Mashaikh had a very great responsibility to improve the religious harmony among people of the country, adding that the role of religious scholars in eliminating religious hatred could not be ignored. “We have to work together to make Pakistan welfare state as per thoughts of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal”, he mentioned.

Other speakers also expressed their views and agreed upon that joint national narrative as per the Islamic teachings and constitution of Pakistan is necessary to counter the terrorism and promote peace in the country. They also assured that

all the stakeholders, including religious scholars from all schools of thought were on the same page and immensely desire development and prosperity of the country. All the religious scholars also assured to the minster that on December 11, Friday, special speeches will be delivered on human rights in their religious prayers.

Secretary Human Rights Naeem-ur-Rehman, Ulema belonging to different schools of thought including Allama Syed Ghulam Abbas, Allam Younus, Qasim Ali Qasmi, Allama Asgher Arif Chishti, Peer M.A Jafhari, Molana Syed Owais, Molana Hafiz Kazim, Father Mushtaq Anthony and other religious personalities were present in the meeting.