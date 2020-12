Share:

KARACHI - Two including mother and son were scorched due to fire in a house in the metropolis on Tuesday. According to details, fire broke out due to gas leakage in a house located in Mohabbat Nagar near Sheesh Mahal Chowk, Malir area of Karachi. Two including 52-year-old Shama w/o late Shabbir Ahmed and her son Hussain 28, were scorched due to fire. The scorched mother and son were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.