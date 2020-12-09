Share:

LAHORE - Newage outscored Monnoo Polo by 8-5 in the opening match of the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

High-flying Edward Banner Eve played tremendous polo and successfully converted superb six goals while the remaining two came from Syed Muhammad Aun Rizvi and Adnan Jalil Azam (one goal each). Amirreza Behboudi contributed with a hat-trick while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck one goal apiece.

Only the first chukker of the match saw both the teams went head-to-head and tied at one-all. But after that, strong Newage team played better polo and converted a impressive hat-trick of goals against one goal by Monnoo Polo, which they scored through a penalty to make it 4-2. Newage started playing aggressive polo in the third chukker, which helped add three more goals in their tally to further enhance their lead to 7-2 while Monnoo Polo managed to convert only one goal to finish the chukker at 7-3.

In the fourth and last chukker, Monnoo Polo exhibited better polo skills and horse work and banged in a brace against one goal by Newage, but it was too little too far as Newage were far ahead of them and won by 8-5. The match was supervised by field umpires James Fewster and Bilal Haye.

Meanwhile, the second match between Master Paints and Imperial Hydroponics was postponed due to injury of Master Paints’ player and now the match will be played on Sunday (December 13).

Today (Wednesday), two more matches will be contested at the Lahore Polo Club ground. The first match will take place between Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and Imperial Hydroponics at 2:00 pm while the second encounter of the day will be competed between Remounts and Diamond Paints/FG Polo at 3:00 pm.