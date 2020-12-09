Share:

Karachi - Opposition leader in Sindh assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Tuesday said that there was no democracy in Sindh but a dictatorship.

Assessing a presser at the provincial assembly flanked with party MPAs Shehzad Qureshi and Bilal Ahmed, Naqvi said that the session of Sindh assembly was called and adjourned without any main business being done, terming it a rule of dictatorship.

He said that Sindh governmemt’s spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab had assured to bring a new local body bill in the assembly. After passage of many months, no bill was brought to the assembly, he added and demanded that the local body system in Sindh should be restored immediately.

The opposition leader also took a jibe at chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over his ‘dual’ criteria on COVID-19 and said that he was one who used to come on television and pleaded the people to adopt precautionary but now he was joking with the people in the name of coronavirus.

“Pakistan got out of the first phase of COVID-19 due to the policies of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and the federal government,” said Naqvi.

He added that the whole world was not only praising the policies of the PM but also following the policies adopted by Pakistan government to cope with the novel coronavirus.

He also expressed displeasure over the way people ‘ignored’ standard operating procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures while celebrating Sindh culture day on Sunday.

“This shows that the provincial government has failed to create awareness among the people as SOPs were openly violated on Sindh culture day,” the opposition leader said.

Naqvi said that PTI was not afraid of anti-government movement of PDM but had concerns as the lives of the people were in danger.

He said that there would be more opportunities for protest against the federal government but now the opposition should refrain from big gatherings keeping in view the surge in number of COVID-19 cases.

He also questioned the summoning of the assembly by speaker Agha Siraj Durrani as he was being tried for ‘corruption’ charges. “The speaker should have let the deputy speaker to preside over the assembly affairs until his case is decided but there has to be moral courage to do so,” he added.