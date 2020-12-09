Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Opposition has been demonstrating irresponsibly in wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Addressing a Press conference alongwith Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, he said that second wave of Covid-19 is seriously affecting the public and in all this, Opposition is inciting public to come on roads to make successful their political jugglery.

He said that it is very alarming that death ratio on account of coronavirus has reached at the point of June 2020.

He said coronavirus patients pressure is rising at hospitals and in all this entire situation, government has to ensure implementation on SOPs against Covid-19.

He also added that provinces have been directed to make ensure stocks of oxygen cylinders to avert any emergency situation.

He said public gatherings inside hotels, wedding halls and restaurants have been banned.

Information Minister said despite Covid-19, the government has managed to stabilise the economy and bring down inflation.

Expressing satisfaction on controlled prices of essential commodities including that of sugar and the wheat flour, the Minister said our aim is to generate economic activity to create job opportunities for the people. He said we are constructing two new dams and two new cities.

Shibli Faraz said the government is trying to address the internal and external challenges faced by the country but regretted that the Opposition is bent upon damaging the country’s interests and putting the lives of the people at stake by holding gatherings.

He said the aim of Opposition parties which were rejected by the people in the 2018 elections is not to serve the country but to protect their vested interests.

He said this is a democratic and elected government and the Opposition parties will have to wait for the next three to eight years.

He said it was during their regimes that the institutions were paralyzed and nepotism was promoted.

He said the Opposition parties do not want Pakistan move in the right direction.

He ,however, made it clear that no NRO will be given to the corrupt leaders.

The Information Minister said the Opposition cannot blackmail the government through pressure tactics.

He, however, said we are ready to hold negotiations with them on the issues faced by the country.

Shibli Faraz appealed to the masses to stay away from the rallies of Opposition whose politics is based on lies to hide their corruption.

He said the people should fully adhere to the SOPs to cope with the second wave of Covid-19 which is proving to be more fatal as compared to the first one.

He warned if the situation did not improve, the government will have to opt for more strict restrictions. This, he said, will have adverse impact on the economy and the livelihoods.

He said the country at present has sufficient inventory such as that of oxygen cylinders.

He said the provincial governments have been directed to maintain sufficient reserves of oxygen cylinders.

He said these are the very politicians who robbed the country in their respective régimes and Pakistan left behind in the comity of nations.

PTI government will make for rid of the country from their rotten system, he added.

He said Maryam Safdar, daughter of a court offender has been lecturing the government.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained head of Kashmir Committee for three decades but he did nothing for Kashmir cause and in the service of Islam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan raised Kashmir issue and Islamic-phobia at world level, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He also underlined that national economy moving on the track of stability.

He also added that construction sector witnessed a boom owning to policies of the government and a record sale is observed of cement and iron.

Commenting on Opposition, the Minister said that there is not a single politician in PDM who has been declared being a honest .

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a comprehensive package for Sialkot worth Rs 17 billion during his visit to the city.

He said the amount will be spent on establishment of five parks; construction of drinking water plants and traffic re-engineering.

He said under Kamyab Jawan Programme Rs 2 billion have so far been distributed among the youth of the county while Rs 6 billion will be dispersed during next six months.

Dar added that if Khawaja Asif has left any moral courage in him, he should resign from his office and contest elections with him.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran khan chaired Federal cabinet meeting, in which Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, briefed the cabinet meeting on 47th OIC meeting. The cabinet was briefed that OIC member states have condemned Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister also stated that in accordance with Prime Minister’s vision, issue of Islam and Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) were highlighted and the Islamic world acknowledged Pakistan’s stance on this sensitive issue.

Prime Minister said that dialogue should be promoted at world level to make an end to Islamic-phobia, he said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan briefed the cabinet meeting on rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

He stated that second wave of Covid-19 is very seriously affecting people in the country. He informed the cabinet that in recent days, 89 people have died of Covid-19 and cases of Covid-19 are rising in all over the country.

He said Pakistan’s health structure cannot handle Covid-19, therefore, strict implementation on SOPs against Covid-19 should be ensured.

The Finance Ministry after ratification of Controller General of Pakistan briefed the federal Cabinet on joint financial details of federal and provinces from 2014-15 to 2017-18, in next meeting of the federal cabinet, comparative analysis will be made.

The Cabinet approved provincial quota for admissions in Dentistry department of Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto University.

The Federal cabinet meeting also approved restructuring of Board of Directors of six power distribution companies, which includes Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

The Federal Cabinet also allowed two airlines of Pakistan including Serene Air and Air Blue to extend their flight operations to other countries in accordance of National Aviation Policy for 2019.

The cabinet also approved appointment of Nadir Mumtaz Warraich as Chairman Karachi Port Trust.

The cabinet also approved appointment of Shakeel Ahmed Mangnijo as Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

The Federal Cabinet has also given approval to grant Rs 2500 additional allowance per month for MPhil scholars working in Pak Force who has Mphil degrees testified from HEC. Civil employees are already availing this facility.