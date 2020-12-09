Share:

Following the directives of the members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), more lawmakers of opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday have handed over their resignations from the assemblies to their party leaderships.

According to details, PML-N spokesperson in Punjab Uzma Bukhari, her husband Sami Ullah Khan, Punjab Assembly members Bilal Farooq Tarar, and Akhtar Mayo have also presented their resignations.

MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain, Malik Sohaib and ex-Prime Minister (PM) Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Haider Gillani have also handed over their resignations to the party leaderships.