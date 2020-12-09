Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday reported 89 more coronavirus-related deaths — the highest single-day fatalities in five months.

During the last 24 hours, 89 more persons succumbed to the deadly virus while more 2,885 persons tested positive for the virus, the authorities reported on Tuesday. With 89 more deaths, the overall nation-wide death toll reached 8,487 while 2,885 new cases took the tally of positive cases to 423,179.

According to the latest figures displayed on the National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), out of total 89 deaths during the last 24 hours, two provinces of Sindh and Punjab recorded 41 deaths each while six died of the virus in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan reported no deaths in the past 24 hours. As of Tuesday, there were 44,241 active cases in the country. At least 2,486 patients are under critical care with 336 on ventilators and the number of critical patients is rising fast, according to the officials.

The figure issued by the NCOC suggests that Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases surged to 186,212, followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties. Uptil now, 186,212 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 124,191 in Punjab, 50,078 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 33,061 in Islamabad, 17,501 in Balochistan, 7,390 in Azad Kashmir and 4,746 in Gilgit-Baltistan. So far, 3,218 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,060 in Sindh, 1,419 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 341 in Islamabad, 182 in Azad Kashmir, 169 in Balochistan, and 98 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the NCOC, 336 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan on Tuesday out of 1765 allocated for Covid-19 patients. The national positivity ratio is 8.58 percent. Highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi at 21.80 percent followed by Mirpur 18.31 percent and Muzaffarabad 16 percent. Positivity ratio in AJK remained 9.77 percent, Balochistan 8.68 percent, GB 2.78 percent, Islamabad 4.88 percent, KP 9.67 percent, Punjab 4 percent and Sindh 13.87 percent. Lahore’s positivity ratio was recorded at 5.98 percent, Rawalpindi 8.51 percent, Faisalabad 3.73 percent, Multan 2.38 percent, Karachi 21.80 percent, Hyderabad 9.15 percent, Peshawar 14.91 percent, Swat 4.04 percent, Abbottabad 13.35 percent, Quetta 4.81 percent, Islamabad 4.88 percent, Mirpur 18.31 percent, Muzaffarabad 16 percent, Gilgit 4.44 percent.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Coronavirus recoveries have crossed 370,000. The government’s Coronavirus portal showed that 13,932 more people have recovered in the country taking the total to 370,474.