“Riding bicycles will not only benefit the

individual doing it but the world at large.”

–Udo E. Simonis

The present-day shape of bicycles goes back to the 19th century. The story of bicycles like any invention is also that of evolution. However, it was a German baron, Karl von Drais, who first created a steerable, two-wheeled contraption in 1817. It was Drais’s version that continued to be improved upon across Europe.

But it was the attachment of pedals to the front wheels by French inventors that machines got their name bicycles. By the 1890s, the craze for bicycles was all over Europe and the United States. Today, when the automobiles are everywhere and major contributors to global pollution, it is perhaps the right time to switch back to bicycles to protect our environment from the negative effects of global warming.