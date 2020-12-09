Share:

Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information has said that threat of resignations from National and provincial assemblies is a political stunt by the opposition parties.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that rejected group of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders is using their party lawmakers as a shield to protect their looted wealth.

The CM’s aide said that the movement to protect corruption is bound to fail.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said that by December 31, all members of the National and Provincial Assemblies would submit their resignations to their respective party leaders.

He said that the Lahore rally on December 13 will be historic and will serve as the last nail in the government’s coffin. If any attempt is made to disrupt the rally, it will be repulsed worse than Multan, he added.

Rejecting the invitation of negotiation by the government, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the government is on the ropes, and only needs a final push. Today, the fake Prime Minister offered to have dialogue but he is undeserving of any dialogue, he said.