ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned protesting opposition parties that he would immediately direct by-polls on vacant seats if the legislators from opposition resigned from the parliament.

The premier while talking to a select group of media persons confidently said that his Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) party would win the by-polls.

On the other hand, PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal while rejecting the premier’s claim said it would not be possible for the government to hold by-elections on more than 300 seats warning the government move would work as fuel to the fire.

Prime Minister’s statement comes hours after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties decided to call resignations from members of their respective parties. “We are ready to talk with opposition on every matter except accountability,” Prime Minister told a questioner reiterating that he would not grant NRO to those he had looted the national wealth.

Imran Khan maintained that granting NRO to corrupt opposition will be tantamount to betraying the country. “I will leave my post but will never betray the country by granting an NRO to opposition leaders,” he remarked. “Giving NRO to them would a criminal act”, he asserted.

Accusing PDM, which is set to hold it’s another rally in Lahore on December 13, of creating unrest in country; Prime Minister claimed that opposition alliance was being supported by a slew of foreign countries.

He noted that some countries were against economic development in Pakistan. The premier once again ruled out a complete lockdown in the country in view of rising Covid-19 infections in the second coronavirus wave. PM Khan said: “Pakistan cannot afford a second lockdown as it will destroy our economy completely.”

Continuing his tirade against opposition parties, he said they are spreading the coronavirus by holding rallies. They are resorting to public meetings in order to hide their corruption, the prime minister maintained.

“Opposition is playing with the lives of people by holding rallies amid Covid second wave. He lamented that opposition and common people were not taking the COVID-19 resurgence seriously.

PDM will not be allowed to hold rally but at the same time government will not bar it, the premier gave an unclear stance. He said that the government would not create any hurdles in way of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally, but warned strict action against violators of Covid-19 SOPs.

The government can sit and talk with the opposition on every issue apart from the NRO matter. They Opposition will end their protest movement today if I accept their illegal demands,” said the prime minister.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan further said that the opposition wants a confrontation with the government, adding that government will not create any hurdles in way of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, but warned strict action against violators of Covid-19 SOPs.

Answering another question, Imran Khan said that his government will hold LG polls after senate elections in March. “Local government polls were delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic, but govt will hold it after Senate election in March next year,” Imran Khan added.

Responding to another question, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there was no pressure on him to recognise Israel, adding that Pakistan has good relations with UAE and Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed regret over the delay in bringing reforms in all national institutions.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he and country’s military are on the same and military supports his decision.

SAARC states fail to take benefit of Pak potential: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday said South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries had been unable to take advantage of Pakistan’s potential as a melting pot for positive economic interest.

He said consequently the region had not been able to achieve the desired socio-economic cooperation and prosperity in the region so far.

In a message, on the thirty-sixth SAARC Charter Day, PM Khan said Pakistan’s pivotal geo-economic location offered a great opportunity for the region.

“My government’s vision for Pakistan is to leverage our location to act as a trade and transit hub to benefit the peoples of the region and beyond. It is unfortunate that due to longstanding unresolved disputes amongst the Member States, SAARC countries have been unable to take advantage of Pakistan’s potential as a melting pot for positive economic interest and consequently the region has not been able to achieve the desired socio-economic cooperation and prosperity in the region so far. I hope that the SAARC Process would be allowed to move ahead without artificial obstacles being erected in its progress and SAARC would be enabled to function as an effective instrument of regional cooperation,” he added.

The PM said it was the need of the hour that “we move forward with the spirit of cooperation that was instrumental in the formation of SAARC.”

He felicitated the governments and the citizens of the Member States of SAARC on the 36th SAARC Charter Day.

“The SAARC Charter was envisioned to promote regional cooperation and to accelerate the pace of social and economic development in South Asia. The Association encapsulates the hopes and aspirations of one fifth of humanity. It symbolizes the hope that the challenges faced by the region can be overcome through regional cooperation,” he said.

The global pandemic, he said, was a grim reminder to all that “we need to work together and cooperate on issues of common interest more than ever.”

PM Khan said the onset of the pandemic had further underscored the importance of poverty alleviation for the national governments in a region that is home to one of the world’s largest poor populations and remains one of the least integrated globally.

“Now is the time to come forward to pool our resources, rather than look inwards, for providing a better future to the vulnerable segments of our societies through the platform provided by SAARC,” he said.

PM Khan said Pakistan, being a founding member of SAARC, attached great importance to the organization’s success and reaffirms its commitment to the objectives and purposes of its Charter.

“It is only through adhering to the principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect among Member States, that we would be able to utilise the true potential of SAARC and achieve our cherished goal of a prosperous and developed South Asia,” he said.