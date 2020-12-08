Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has directed all private medical colleges to put up their fee on websites of the institutes by December 10th , failing to do so will result in uploading the fee structure by the commission on its website, said the statement.

All private colleges were directed by PMC to upload, onto their respective websites, the fixed mandatory fee and optional fee to be charged from students seeking admission in the upcoming 2021 session. The fee, to be declared by tech college, is fixed for the entire five years (for MBBS) and four years (for BDS) programme. No student shall be required to pay more than the declared fee during the programme and any demand for any additional fee by any college can be challenged before the Medical Tribunal.

The fixed mandatory fee represents all fees, including tuition fees and charges. The optional fee represents hostel, mess transport and insurance charges which are optional for students and payable only if they avail these services.

Some colleges have not yet put up their fee as directed on their websites and some have only put up the fee for foreign students but not the category B fee for overseas/non-resident Pakistanis who fall under the foreign student category.

PMC has issued notices to these colleges to put up the fee in the directed form by 10th December 2020. Failing to do so will result in PMC uploading their submitted fee on its website and the college shall be bound to such a fee thereafter.