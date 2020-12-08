Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kohsar police have arrested two persons involved in a dacoity at jewellery shop in Super Market and looting Rs 4 million as well as 400 tola gold from there, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According him, three persons looted Rs 4 million and 400 tola gold at gun point from Honey Jewellers situated in Super Market, sector F-6 on November 23, 2020. Following this incident, Kohsar police registered the case on the complaint of Sheikh Muhammad Fareed.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed SP (City) Omer Khan to trace the culprits.

He constituted special team under supervision of ASP Ayesha Gul which included SHO Asjad Mehmud, Sub-Inspector Kamal Khan and others. This team succeeded to arrest two persons identified as Sadaqat Shah and Adeel involved in this dacoity and recovered weapons as well as ammunition from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit dacoity along with their accomplices. It has been also revealed that father of accused Adeel is security guard at Honey Jeweller shop while the accused is also an employee at Taba Jewellery shop in Super Market.

Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused and police teams have been constituted to ensure arrests of their accomplices. IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated this performance of Kohsar police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department (CIA) of Islamabad police, following orders of SP Investigation Malik Nahim Iqbal, have arrested three notorious drug smugglers and seized 24 kg Charas and 1060 grams of ice from their possession. A case has been registered against the smugglers who have been identified as Khurram Masih, Muhammad Salim and Ameer Rehman, he said.

He said police also impounded the vehicle being used by the smugglers for transporting drugs from one to another place.

The team which held the drug smugglers comprised DSP CIA Hakim Khan, SI Ishtiaq Shah, SI Zafar Iqbal and ASI Sudheer.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the efforts of police team and announced cash prized for the cops.