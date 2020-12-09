Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that Lahore Police is striving hard to protect citizens from the dangers of coronavirus as well as curb culprits to control crime in the city. Lahore Police (Operations Wing) issued the facts and figures regarding its performance during the month of November.

According to the report as many as 137 accused of 63 gangs were arrested and an amount of rupees more than 85 lac was recovered from the gangs members which was handed over to the actual heirs.

During grand operation against illegal weapons, Lahore Police arrested 531 criminals and recovered 50 rifles, 05 kalashnikov, 25 guns, 434 revolvers and pistols as well as thousands bullets from their possession. 01kg and 320grm heroin, more than 121kg of charas, 80grm ice, 05Kg opium and 4767 litres of liquor were recovered from arrested 569 accused. Moreover, an amount of rupees more than 02 lac and 86 thousands was recovered from 279 accused during crackdown against gambling. Lahore Police also arrested 126 criminals during its action against brothels’ in the city.

Moreover, 350 Proclaimed Offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 370 court absconder.

As many as 999 criminals were arrested for violation of one wheeling, kite flying, aerial firing, bagging, price control, rental, foreigner and loudspeaker acts.

Directs to tighten security arrangements in COVID-19 hotspots

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan on Tuesday directed the police officers to evolve foolproof security arrangements at selected hotspot points pertaining to Covid-19.

He said that supervisory officers should finalize and monitor the security arrangements at Covid-19 hotspot points.

The DIG directed the officials to put in place logistics arrangements in coordination with district government and health authorities.

He directed the policemen, deployed at hotspot areas to behave with citizens in polite manners besides ensuring use of face masks, hand sanitizers and other precautionary measures.

He urged the residents of hotspot areas to stay at their homes and avoid unnecessary travelling, and said that security measures were taken to ensure protection of peoples’ lives and health.