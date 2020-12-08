Share:

The outgoing Trump administration has put both China and Pakistan along with eight other countries as ‘nations of concern’ for religious freedoms. We will be the first to admit that there is still a long road ahead before minorities can deem themselves truly free of any marginalisation in Pakistan. However, this does not mean that the state remains a mere spectator.

Nevertheless, the list put forward by Mike Pompeo, the United States’ Secretary of State, is not fair or even complete even if one concedes Pakistan’s place on it. India is missing from the list. The US chose to turn a blind eye to India’s abysmal record where the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has brought in regressive laws to discriminate against Muslims.

Unfortunately, the list tells us two things about the current US administration. First, it deliberately ignores the so-called democracies’ failures in protecting the religious freedoms of the minorities. Second, the list includes the countries that do not kowtow before the US administration’s dictations. Otherwise, Israel and India, which the US considers allies, would have been included on the list.

Besides, the US also needs to engage in a retrospective exercise as well. The country, especially after Trump’s entrance to the White House, has seen an exponential rise of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. So, the “leader of freedoms” must sweep its own door before pointing fingers towards others. In the age of anger that we live in, every other country struggles hard to integrate minorities and safeguard their rights.

Undoubtedly, religious minorities’ religious liberties need state protection. Pakistan’s government is already working on improving the legal framework to guard the religious freedoms of minorities. We do not require oversight from the world. Islamabad must take this issue up with the US on the diplomatic front.