Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said it will stand with the collective decisions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. PPP chief Bialwal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesper­son Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the PPP was a leading part of the PDM and will stand by the alliance’s decisions. “The PDM is taking decisions in collective meet­ings and we (PDM) have been discussing the options. The PPP will implement the PDM decisions,” he told The Na­tion. Earlier in the day, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged all the opposition par­liamentarians to send their resignations to their party heads by December 31. The PDM is also set to hold rally in Lahore on December 13. “All Opposition lawmakers, from the national and pro­vincial assemblies through­out the country, should send in their resignations to their respective party leaderships by December 31,” said the cleric, flanked by PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) vice president Maryam Nawaz. The PDM president said that a standing committee meeting of the Op­position’s alliance will be held which will decide the sched­ule of strikes, protests and rallies in various divisional headquarters of the country.