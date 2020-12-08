Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has been ranked top in the country while 67th in higher educational institutions of Asia, a statement issued said on Tuesday.

The statement released by the university said that the US News and World Report rankings, has placed Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) top in Pakistan, 67th in Asia, and 425th globally. In recently announced rankings with a global score of 53.3, QAU has been placed at 135th in regional research reputation, 137th in international collaboration, and 289th among institutions having a percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited globally.

Besides this, based on the research performance in the field, the Department of Chemistry ranked at 203, Department of Physics 262, Department of Environmental Sciences at 393, Plant and Animal Sciences at 383, and Department of Biology and Biochemistry ranked at 428th position.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) congratulated the faculty, researchers, staff, and students lauded their dedication and hard work during unprecedented times.

“Research is QAU’s historic strength and despite the limited financial resources we are trying hard, contributing to research, relevant to our domestic needs,” said the VC. He said new initiatives introduced by the administration will impact and improve the future rankings and help us to pursue and maintain world-class status.

Quaid-i-Azam University has already ranked 67th in the Golden Age university rankings and 75th among leading universities of Asia by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.