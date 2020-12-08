Share:

Ch. Bilal Hassan

We have been told since childhood that Pakistan is an agricultural country with an economy largely dependent on agricultural produce. However, if we have a look at our rendition in this sector, it would be revealed, that the pretence of Pakistan being an agricultural country always had a lacklustre of witnessing intermittent shortages of agricultural produce. It is an irony that we have never been able to overcome our staple food shortages completely, except, of a few fortunate years that did not experience food shortages. Over some time, it also got established that most of the times, agricultural produces were in abundance, however, mismanagement in handling and storage of the crops, by the successive governments remained the quintessential reason for food item shortages.

The recent wheat fiasco remained more of a comedy of continuous errors along with erratic and conflicting estimates than a pragmatic wheat shortage triggered by less production during 2018-19. To have a better understanding, it is pertinent to have a look at the past two fiscal’s wheat production and consumption patterns. Agri Forum Pakistan (AFP) estimated during Feb 2019 that Pakistan had a surplus stock of around 4.5 million tonnes of wheat. This included 3 million tonnes with the Punjab food department, 1.2 million tonnes with Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (Passco) and the remaining with the Sindh food department. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of wheat alone in the year 2017-18 against an estimated requirement of 24.4 million tonnes. This was in addition to the previous carryover stock of the grain at the beginning of the last wheat harvesting season. Then came the year 2018-19 which contributed again 25.5 million tonnes of wheat as per the Ministry of National Food security and research to balance the consumption of 24.5 million resulting in surplus wheat stocks by end of July 2019. The aforementioned hypothesis of surplus wheat primarily contributed to persuading the Economic Coordination council to move forward with the idea of exporting 500,000 tonnes of wheat at an average rate of $234 per tonne equivalent to Rs32,759 per tonne. Passco, a state-owned regulatory authority celebrated an overall profit-making of Rs2,599 as the export rate achieved through bidding was higher than the procurement rate of Rs32,500. The aforementioned rosy scenario of having adequate wheat reserves met an abrupt end when in July 2019, the Economic coordination council of the cabinet decided to impose a ban on the export of wheat /wheat flour due to a 33 per cent reduction in government stocks. The claim of getting a 33% reduction in wheat reserves was contrary to the government`s claim of Jan 2019, when the abundance in wheat reserves was acknowledged by getting half a million of wheat exported. To solve the mystery of conflicting numbers Passco came up, yet, with another excuse by telling us that the actual government procured 33 per cent less wheat as compared to 2018-19 procurement.

Setting aside the number game that led to more confusion, there are some other factors as well that played a pivotal role in exacerbating an already worse demand and supply situation. The crisis hit the country, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh last month when transporters went on strike in Karachi protesting against the increase in petrol prices thus affecting flour supply in the local markets of Sindh. A ban on the inter-provincial movement of wheat between Punjab and KP also aggravated an already volatile scenario. Besides, the provincial governments attributed unchecked smuggling of wheat to Afghanistan as the main reason behind clamping down on inter-provincial movement of the commodity.

Keeping in view all the aforementioned factors intact, now the government has ordered to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat through private importers. The incumbent decision has administrative as well as agricultural ramifications. The current government will compromise the PEPRA rules ambient to follow the deadline of 15 Feb being the arrival date for the first ship at Karachi. It is pertinent to mention that quite a few cases of the last government currently investigated by the NAB have procedural lapses as a main cause of detention.

This import will harm the common farmer because by the time the import of 300,000 tonnes gets completed, the fresh harvest will start reaching the market creating a situation for already dilapidated farmers to suffer at the hands of middlemen. It is always the middleman who makes the profit at the expense of poor farmers and incompetent administration. Therefore the government should take all factors into account before venturing into additional wheat imports. A bumper wheat crop is been contemplated by the agricultural experts based on timely rainfalls and an increase in wheat support price (at least true for Sindh province). It is very much likely that we finally end up in a scenario at the harvesting season, where farmers would be forced to sell the wheat crop at the rates much lesser than the support price.

(The writer is a private sector professional and aspires to widen social discourse)