Karachi - Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah has termed the service of the people of the city and the province as a source of honour for him.

He expressed these views in an informal conversation with journalists. Secretary local government Sindh said that it was a matter of pride for him to fulfill his responsibilities in Sindh local government department. He said that his mission was to provide relief to the people of Karachi from their civic issues and common problems, on which efforts were continued under the guidance of local government minister and chief minister Sindh.

Najam Ahmad Shah clarified that steps were being taken to speed up the development work in all the districts of the province and tireless work would continue until the issues of the people were fully resolved.

Earlier, local government minister Nasir Hussain Shah and local government secretary Najam Ahmad Shah visited different areas of the city and inspected public parks including storm drains and garbage transfer stations.