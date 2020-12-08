Share:

Islamabad-When you’ve been one of the most recognizable and highest paid stars on television, it’s easy to see why Sofia Vergara is her own best advert for her fashion line.

And recently the Modern Family alum took to Instagram to debut styles from her latest collaboration with American retail giant Walmart. ‘Shooting day for my Sofia jeans collection spring/summer 2021,’ the Columbian born star captioned a series of photos and videos. Vergara made 48 look like the news 28 decked out in a number of different blue denim jeans. In one image, she could be seen laying on the floor with her legs stretched out in faded blue jeans and a black, off-the-shoulder shirt. To help promote the upcoming line and share her disdain for the year 2020, she modeled another pair of faded jeans as she gave a kick into the air in a short video clip. ‘

Kicking 2020 like...,’ Vergara wrote in the headline, in a reference to the growing sentiment of this tumultuous year of COVID-19 and social and political unrest.