The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that the South Africa team will tour Pakistan after 14 years.

Last time the South African team toured Pakistan was in 2007 when the Proteas won the Karachi Test by 160 runs to clinch the series 1-0.

The subsequent series in 2010 and 2013 were played in the United Arab Emirates.

As per the PCB, South Africa will arrive in Karachi on January 16 of next year and will play the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 26-30.

The teams will then travel to Rawalpindi for the second Test that is will be played from February 4-8.

After the Test series, the T20 series will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium where the teams will play three T20Is from February 11-14.

"Upon arrival in Karachi and in the lead up to the first Test, South Africa will observe an isolation period following which they will hold training sessions and play intra-squad practice matches," said the PCB in a statement.