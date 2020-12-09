Share:

HYDERABAD - The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima Memon on Tuesday received a Hindu family returned home from India after being stranded there for 10 months. Hindu family consisting of four members had been stopped by Indian authorities after their visa term had expired in February 2020.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Rural Qandeel Fatima accorded warm welcome to the affected family members who were subjected to mental torture by Indian authorities in suspicion of being Pakistani detectives.

Naar Khan, her wife Shamori, Vinod and Samtra told that they had gone to India to visit religious places but their 25 days visa had expired there. After expiry of the visa, Indian authorities had stopped them from returning home, Naar Khan said.

He said due to the efforts of the government of Pakistan, they were able to return their home.

On arrival here at Hyderabad, the district administration has received them with warm welcome and gifts and essential items including groceries were given to them by AC Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima Memon on behalf of the local administration.

Naar Khan’s family belongs to Husri union council of taluka Hyderabad Rural.

Divisional administration making efforts to

protect minorities worship places: Commissioner

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said on Tuesday that the divisional administration was making all out efforts to protect the worship places of minority communities at all cost and assured that orders of the apex court would be implemented in its letter and spirit.

The Commissioner held out these assurances while presiding over a meeting at his office which reviewed the progress of handing over the worship place of minority communities.

Among officers of concerned departments, MNA Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners Dadu and Sujawal participated through video link.

The Commissioner said the Pakistan was a peaceful country for minorities where they were enjoying all rights which guaranteed by the constitution of the country. He asked the officers of the concerned departments to remove all encroachments and handover the possession of these worship places to minorities in accordance to the orders of the apex court.

The Commissioner was informed that almost all worship places situated in Hyderabad, Dadu and Sujawal districts had been handed over to minorities and efforts were underway to handover the remaining places soon after removing bottlenecks.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the Commissioner that around 80 percent properties which included five graveyards, Massans and Mandirs had been handed over to Hindu community while possession of remaining 20 percent property would be given to them after clearing and anti-encroachment operation.