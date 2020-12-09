Share:

KARACHI - Three person sustained injuries after a portion of the Karachi City Court’s balcony collapsed on Tuesday. The injured were shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital for medical treatment, rescue officials said. A car parked underneath the balcony was also damaged in the incident. The three injured were identified as Umair, Saleem and Jan Akhtar who had allegedly robbed the Edhi Home in 2014, the police said, adding they were sitting on the balcony when it fell off. The accused had come to the City Court to attend the hearing of the robbery case. The suspected robbers had made off with cash and jewellery worth millions from the Edhi Home in Kagzi Bazaar, Kharadar.