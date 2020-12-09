Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that it was not possible to eradicate dynastic politics and corruption without devolving power and resources to the grass root level.

If Pakistan is to move forward on the path of development, not only will it have to make robust and comprehensive reforms, but also the powers and resources guaranteed in the 18th amendment will have to be transferred to the district level from the chief minister of the province. Besides, the local bodies elections will have to be held regularly.

The integration of PFC with the NFC award is the only way to revive the country’s devastated economy, infrastructure and social fabric. But the tragedy of Pakistan is that the incumbent rulers and the opposition, who are habitual of going to any extreme length to get votes, are afraid of empowering the voters.

The bribery market is at its peak across the country. Whereas, the country is facing every type of crisis that one can think of; while the conscienceless rulers have turned Pakistan into Paris in their hollow speeches.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of central leaders of Pak Sarzameen Students Federation at Pakistan House.

He further said that PSP would bring new leadership in Pakistan through local government system which would be well aware of the ground realities.

It was decided at the meeting that the youth would be given maximum representation in every forum and they would be given more opportunities in practical politics to avail the potential of the talented youth.

Syed Mustafa Kamal further said that with the best combination of experience and passion, the country would move towards development.