Islamabad-With the vocals of ‘Sami Meri Waar’ singer Umair Jaswal, the songwriting of Seema Taher Khan, and production of Sarmad Ghafoor, and direction of Salman Rafique in partnership with CDRS & Sonic Peacemakers, a very special anthem came into being.

The existential importance of water, and need to protect its precious value was quintessentially emphasized. With inspiration taken from Simi Kamal of Hisaar Foundation and Pakistan’s premier horticulturist/environmentalist Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, and their life’s work, this wonderful video came into being for people to both relate to and learn from.

Whether it be daily chores, activities or everyday routines, Umair Jaswal’s anthem for Water Warriors in the nation paints a clear picture, to bring an end to water scarcity for the future of Pakistan. Dedicating this song to the youth and citizens of the country, the CDRS Ambassador for Water passionately delivers the powerful lyrics which illustrate the cause whilst inculcating the message to our youth and children of tomorrow. ‘Paani ka Passdar’ is a motivational and informational letter to the children of Pakistan, educating them about the significance of water and the issues faced due to a lack of it in the country.

By teaching the future generations about how to save and conserve water in small yet beneficial ways can have a monumental impact on the environmental situation faced by Pakistan.