I would like to share my personal experience to celebrate an unsung hero: Manager of National Saving Centre in Shakargarh, District Gujranwala: Mr Maqsood. His utter professionalism, uprightness, and professional ethics helped protect the life long savings of a 92-year-old man.

Recently, the unfortunate old man was deprived of his national saving certificates and other valuable documents by his paternal grandsons, who manhandled him, snatched all his possessions before kicking him out of his “own” house. They later pressurized the bank staff to let them withdraw the money. However, the manager not only ensured that only the poor man’s ‘lifetime’ savings remain protected but also thoroughly discussed the entire process of getting duplicate certificates; all this on the phone as the poor man is given life threats continuously and is unable to visit the branch because of the threats. Such upright officers in any department are the true face of our country and must be celebrated and rewarded.

MUHAMMAD ALI FALAK,

Texas, USA.