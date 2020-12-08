Share:

Islamabad-Victoria Beckham made quite the style statement when she visited her Mayfair fashion store for a spot of filming.

The 46 year old wore a £1,490 bright red dress from her eponymous collection, which sat just above the ankle and cinched in at the waist. It had a frilly collar with a black neck tie and the website calls it ‘a more romantic take on the 70s references that influenced this collection.

The site adds: ‘This 100% silk ruffle-front dress has a soft volume that moves gracefully with the wearer. A contrast neck tie highlights the delicate collar, which has a slightly prim, Victoriana feel.’ Victoria teamed the number with a pair of hot pink VB 90 Pumps which retail at £450. The site reads: ‘The VB pump is an updated take on the iconic pump.

Handcrafted in bright fuchsia satin, they feature a 90mm stiletto heel for a razor-sharp silhouette.’