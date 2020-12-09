Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Water Accord Apportionment Tool (WAA-Tool) designed for transparent distribution of water among the provinces has been formally handed over to IRSA after it has successfully tested and used during Kharif 2020 and Rabi 2020-21.

The application of Water Accord Apportionment Tool (WAA-Tool), developed by CSIRO, Australia, was used for two season which increased the water share of the provinces by almost 0.8 MAF(1.2 percent) in Kharif 2020 and 0.2 MAF(1 percent) in Rabi 2020-21, official sources told The Nation here.

Since a uniform tool used by all the stakeholders, including IRSA, WAPDA and the provinces therefore all have expressed satisfaction with the Tool, said the official.

In a virtual ceremony held at Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Headquarters, the Water Accord Apportionment Tool (WAA-Tool) was formally handed over to IRSA.

Through a joint collaboration between Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR), IRSA, WAPDA, Provincial Irrigation Departments (PIDs) and the Australian government through Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), the software Tool was developed over a 2-year period. The ceremony was attended by Chairman and Members IRSA, technical personnel of IRSA, representatives of PIDs, WAPDA, the Australian High Commission and CSIRO.

Rao Irshad Ali Khan, Chairman IRSA, commended all those involved in the development process and thanked the Australian Government which through its leading national science agency of CSIRO provided the financial and technical resources to prepare the Tool.

Since 1991, water resources in the Indus River System have been shared among the four provinces according to the Water Apportionment Accord (WAA) 1991. The Accord describes broad water-sharing principles but not the precise mechanism of how these principles are to be executed in the seasonal planning process. On request from Pakistani partners (IRSA, PIDs, WAPDA) to support their seasonal water planning, a collaborative project was established to develop a software product (called the WAA-Tool) that captures undocumented procedures in a repeatable process, provides transparency and consistency in seasonal water allocation, enables more equitable and efficient sharing of water resources, provides capability to explore alternate system operational rules,More transparency, efficiency and equity in water sharing. Ability to quantify impacts of different interpretations, tool could explore the impacts of different inflow forecasts, reduced storages and climate change on provincial sharing

The development of the Tool is in line with the objectives of “National Water Policy (NWP).” The para 2.9 of NWP demands for upgrading water sector information systems for improved asset management & to derive evidence and data driven decision making.

The para 22.1 of NWP also demands for improving the national information base by developing a National Planning Database to support an integrated information system in order to enable the planning & development of water and other related resources on sustainable basis.

The Tool captures the complete 10-day allocation processes as elicited from all concerned. The process was agreed between the stakeholders and encoded in the WAA-Tool.

The Tool forecasts Rim-Station inflows and performs system operation by running the reservoirs on set rules, routing the flows in the river network with accompanying losses/gains, allocating shares to the provinces on different sharing options and releasing excess water downstream Kotri, if available. It follows the same statistical and analytical techniques as manually adopted by IRSA and thus save a lot of time by calculating alternative system operation in a matter of seconds. With this ease of fast computing, the Tool has the capacity to calculate and present with different system operation scenarios, which previously consumed a lot of time. Calculations of the Tool for Anticipated Criteria Rabi 2020-21 matched exactly with the assessments of IRSA and the shortage predicted by the Tool was also 10%.