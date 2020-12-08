Share:

Pakistan got its first patient of coronavirus on February 26, 2020. The bull was taken by the horns; measures adopted, awareness imparted, the bullet dodged and international eulogies gathered. Then, life sprang back to normal. All the SOPs were joyfully thrown out of the window and around the end of October, the government announced the advent of the second wave of the monstrosity. As per the data released by National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), COVID-19 national positivity has surged up to 7.01 percent. Despite all the social moratoriums, the lessons accrued post the first wave, improved healthcare facilities, increased availability of cheap face masks and sanitising liquids, the second wave hit us hard. This begets the question of deconstructing the social behaviours in our country, those that could have easily foretold the arrival of the second wave.

Dr Geert Hofstede’s “Cultural Dimension”, should explain the current state of affairs rather accurately. One of the Hofstede’s dimensions is ‘uncertainty avoidance’. This dimension deliberates the extent to which uncertainty and ambiguity are tolerated in a society. Furthermore, it considers how unexpected situations and events are handled. A low uncertainty avoidance index indicates a high tolerance for uncertainty, ambiguity and risk-taking. The unknown is more readily accepted, and rules and regulations are followed to a certain level only. Another dimension called the ‘Individualism vs. Collectivism’ considers the degree to which societies are glued together into groups and their perceived obligations and dependence on groups. Individualism indicates that there is a greater importance placed on achieving personal goals.

Both of the above stated dimensions explain the attitudes of our society in the face of the current pandemic. While the government did an exceedingly good job at formulating policies, adherence by the public remains hauntingly shallow. The ‘uncertainty’ is tolerated by obdurately referring to it as ‘the Will of Allah’ and ‘Destiny’. “If it’s one’s time to go, he will; otherwise nothing can harm him” is a widely accepted ethos. This acceptance of a lack of adherence to government directives and procedures results in an appalling rise in fatalities. Secondly, when the individual interests supersede group interests, the society as a whole is not prepared to handle most challenges.

While on the surface, the Pakistani community is strongly bonded in ‘biradari’, caste and clan systems, underlying is the individualistic approach that leads to majority seeking personal gains in all ventures and myopic self-centered credos. Every shop has a poster at the entrance which reads that entry without facemask is forbidden. However, inside most of the shopkeepers do not wear the mask themselves, let alone expecting the customers to. Every public place has markings for maintaining prophylactic social distancing but protocol is never followed. Even some schools blatantly refuse to close down. In a nutshell, every individual is willing to continue their business for gains, regardless of the health impacts on society at large.

To top that all off, it is unlikely that the government would be able to dole out any further significant grants in the research and development of the corona vaccine. The vaccine itself will not be available before autumn next year. As Ali Salman notes, the public debt-to-GDP ratio has crossed 87 percent, thus violating the constitutional limit of 60 percent. The increased foreign remittances and Roshan Digital Accounts are proving to be helpful; these channels are also seemingly going to come under pressure because of the fast-changing Middle East geopolitical situation.

In the face of such daunting odds, wherein a society tolerates rules breaking, puts personal interests first, and still refers to it as the ‘novel’ coronavirus, government machinery will have to be shaken for implementing the larger policies. Heavy fines levied against violations have to be implemented regardless of their magnitude. Additionally, local clergy needs to be brought onboard for encouraging self-sequestering, particularly for the geriatrics and people with existing medical conditions, and discouraging mass-gatherings. The wedding ceremonies will have to be curtailed altogether and all schools need to close down immediately.

While the government apparatus has once again been actuated for a timely action against the spread of the virus in the country, the situation still remains exceedingly fluid and warrants a cautionary approach. If the third wave is to be avoided, the government’s decision of saving both the lives and livelihoods of people needs strict observance across the country.