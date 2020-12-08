Share:

Islamabad-The first large-scale offshore wind farm is coming to the US and it could be the most powerful in the world. Vineyard Wind recently announced it will be placing more than 60 of General Electric’s 856-foot Haliade-X turbines some 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, a popular island destination in Massachusetts.

When activated in 2023, the towers will generate enough energy to power 400,000 houses in New England, the company said. The 13 MW turbines are predicted to produce 312 MWh in a day, almost 10 percent more than the 262 MWh record held by a prototype wind farm in the Netherlands.

According to GE, each turbine will be capable of generating 9.5MW of power, with a single spin of its blade powering a home for two days. ‘This is a huge moment not only for the future of our project but also for the future of an industry that is poised for exponential growth in the coming decades,’ Vineyard Wind CEO Lars T. Pedersen said in a statement. Each turbine will stand more than 800 feet tall, almost twice the height of the London Eye, with the blades extending 350 feet long.