SANGLA HILL - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Barjees Tahir termed the UN responsible for resolution the Kashmir issue according to its own resolutions. “Peace in the region linked with Kashmir issue,” he added.

Talking to this scribe, the minister said that no resolution would be accepted without participation of people of Kashmir, adding that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was stuck to its day first stance that Kashmir was a disputed territory and international community should come forward and play their role to resolve the issue according to desire of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Barjees said that Indian leadership had accepted the right to plebiscite of the Kashmiri people at the forum of United Nations but it was not implemented in the occupied territory. He said that India should not claim as a big democracy of the world without giving the right to self-determination to Kashmiri people.

He said that war was not solution to any issue, adding that both the countries should spend the huge amount for the betterment, welfare and development of the people rather than buying heavy weapons. India is responsible for create unrest in Balochistan province, the minister alleged.

Responding to a question, the minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was fully committed to resolving big problems of the country including energy, terrorism, poverty and also trying to resolve the Kashmir issue with sincere efforts.

CAUGHT TAKING BRIBE: The Local Government Sub-engineer was caught red handed by the Anti-Corruption Police receiving bribe for the acceptance of development work. According to the Anti-Corruption Police sources, a contractor filed application that LG Sub Engineer Asif Shahid was demanding bribe to approve development work. Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Region Babar Aman Babar formed a raiding team headed by Circle Officer Tanvir Amjad which conducted raid on a hotel situated in Satellite Town area and arrested Sub Engineer Asif Shahid with bribe money.