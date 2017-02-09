OKARA-The University of Okara has been deprived of vice chancellor for the last two months after completion of the tenure of the acting VC.

The absence of proper authority has brought to surface various problems and difficulties for over 3,500 students, employees and the university administration, sources said. The university has been facing finance problems to meet the daily expenditures, maintenance, repairs and security equipment requirements.

They added, “About 60 visiting professors and lecturers could not get approval for their academic visit as it is only within the ambit of VC’s authority. The high level correspondence from the university has been stalled. Even the No Objection Certificate has not been issued by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) due to lack of correspondence. The Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) is still to be constituted.”

The Government of the Punjab had issued the Notification of University of Okara on 1st April, 2016, after approval of Act by the Punjab Assembly. Then the charge of first acting VC was handed over to Dr Rauf-e-Azam, the VC of the University of Education. The acting charge remained with him for 6 months, till 25 Nov. 2016. Meanwhile, he framed the rules and regulations of the university which the Chancellor’s Committee approved accordingly.

Moreover, the Board of Advanced Studies has not yet been made functional in the university on account of vacant chair of the VC. The university students, staff and the common public have demanded of Governor Rafiq Ahmad Rijwana and Punjab Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani to appoint the vice chancellor for University of Okara.