ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to submit detailed report in a month after getting Kauray Khan Trust, Muzaffargarh land vacated from land mafia.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the application of Muzaffar Hussain. The bench rejected the provincial government’s request for more time to complete vacation process.

Additional Advocate General, Punjab, Razaq Mirza, appeared and submitted the report on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Sherwani, while the petitioner Muzaffar also filed the rebuttal.

The AAG informed that the provincial authorities have got vacated some trust land and further steps are being taken for demarcation of the land, adding that whole land would be got vacated soon therefore sought more time.

Muzaffar Hussain was of the view that authorities are not bringing the facts before apex court and the land was being vacated only in papers.

The apex court granted one month for vacating land from land mafia.

The report submitted by AAG Punjab revealed that 10 government departments have occupied the 380 Kanal land trust land.

As per details, Sports Ground, Animal Hospital, Police Station, Telephone exchange, Basic Health Unit, Assistant Commissioner Office, Tehsil Complex, government boys high school, colleges and Judicial Complex in Tehsil Jatoi have occupied about 380 kanal land.

The apex court in November 2016 had directed the Punjab government to recover the Kauray Khan Trust land from land mafia by January 5, 2017.

Sardar Kauray Khan Jatoi had bequeathed 83,000 kanals of land for the welfare of the people of Muzaffargarh district but the land was being mismanaged by the government officials.