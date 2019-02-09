Share:

KARACHI - Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi President Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh said that Management and Computer are two fields which have changed our lifestyle completely.

He expressed these views while addressing an orientation session held at university campus for the students of computer science who have taken admission at MA Jinnah University’s new semester. He said that presently a person without having cash in his packet may go for shopping, take fuel for his vehicle, travel in taxi and transfer of money inland or abroad as a result of IT revolution. He said that computer technology may also bring more changes in our lifestyle in future also.

Dr Zubair Shaikh said that computer is a very exciting field for youngsters now because they have very easy access to information now and help them to meet any kind of challenge confidently He said that the students who have taken admission in computer science, after four years on completion of their education will find themselves will be more confident to do something new in this field.

He said that during computer science education students will learn about important information tools and our teachers will guide them to develop their own software.