rawalpindi - A novel launching ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Friday.

The ceremony was presided over by short story writer Muhammad Hameed Shahid and while Hafeez Khan was the chief guest. Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad was guest of honour while the ceremony was anchored by Dr Sadia Kamal.

The launching ceremony of novel ‘Saasa’ by Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dastiwas attended by a large number of intellectuals, students and people from different walk of life. Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dasti is Head of English Language Department International Islamic University Islamabad. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed in his welcome address congratulated to Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dasti and said that the novel has been comprised on three periods which has its own history and civilization.

The novel ‘Saasa’ is a tale of widening civilization and economic divides is the first tremendous effort of young writer Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dasti. It was appraised by the speakers of book launching ceremony which was organized under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council at its Adabi Baikthakaim to promote literary activities in the area and to provide a platform to young writers and artists for exploring their hidden qualities. “The search for love is the main theme of the novel but the way of search is different from each other”, he added. Muhammad Hameed Shahid said that clash of civilization, hate among east and west were main features of the novel. Prominent writer Hafeez Khan said that Dr Sheraz had presented true colours of different societies and civilization. Arshad Mahmood Nashad was off the view that the novelist has unearthed the oppression of modernity. The Novelist Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dasti also shared his experience while writing of novel ‘Saasa’. Farheen Ch, Mazhar Arif, Qasim Yaqoob and Dr Farrukh Nadeem also addressed at the ceremony and threw light on the personality and work of Dr Muhammad Sheraz Dasti.