SARGODHA-The charred dead body of a 12-year-old girl recovered from a street near a private hospital here Old Satellite Town on Friday. On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. People of the area spotted about the burnt dead body of an unidentified girl dumped in a head of garbage in a narrow street adjacent to Mubarak Hospital in old Satellite Town.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer Sargodha Hassan Raza formed an investigation team following directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjed Javed Saleemi, comprising SP (investigations) DSP city, the Sajjid Shaheed Police SHO and forensic staff to probe into the blind murder. The police forensic team collected circumstantial evidence from the spot and took simple of the dead body for sending forensic laboratory in Lahore for analysis. Identity of the slain girl could not be ascertained till filing of this report.