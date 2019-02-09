Share:

LAHORE - The two matches of Honda Polo Cup 2019, which were scheduled to be contested on Friday, will now be played today (Saturday) due to wet fields after rain. In the first match today (Saturday), Master Paints Black will take on Olympia/Momin Ghee at 2:00 pm while Master Paints/Guard Group will compete against Newage in the second match at 3:00 pm. The finals will be held on February 10. According to Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, after this 12-goal event, three 14-goal tournaments will be conducted where high-quality polo will be on offer and enthrall the polo enthusiasts to larger extent. The LPC President praised the sponsors, Honda Atlus Cars, for sponsoring the event and hoped that they, along with other corporate kings, will continue to support this game of kings and knights, which will help further flourish polo in Pakistan.–