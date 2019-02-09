Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court has issued orders to the Establishment Division to implement minority quota in new recruitment in government departments.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah issued these directions after conducting a hearing of a petition moved by Yasir Chaudhry Advocate and disposed of the petition.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel prayed to the bench that the National Testing Service (NTS) had ignored the minority quota during the recruitment of staff in the lower courts. He argued that legal requirements were not followed in the recruitment procedure.

He requested the court to issue directives for the implementation of minority quota in recruitment in government departments.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the Establishment Division to implement the minority quota keeping in view their rights.

Meanwhile, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq issued notices to Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Secretary National Assembly, Speaker National Assembly and Member National Assembly (MNA) Noorul Hassan Tanveer in a petition seeking disqualification of Noorul Hassan for allegedly holding Iqama.

The IHC bench issued these notices in a petition filed by former federal minister Ijazul Haq, son of former president Ziaul Haq, regarding disqualification of the PML-N lawmaker Noorul Hasan.

Ijaz’s counsel informed the court that validity of the work permit possessed by Noorul Hassan Tanvir was not expired at the time of filing nomination papers for 2018 general elections while details of his bank accounts in United Arab Emirates (UAE) were also not enclosed. The petitioner requested the court to declare Tanvir as disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) over concealing his foreign assets. Later, the IHC issued notices to the PML-N legislator and other parties and deferred the hearing till March 27 for further proceedings in this matter.