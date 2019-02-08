Share:

SIALKOT-The Assistant Director Local Government (ADLG) Sialkot has fixed February 16, 2019 for voting on "no-confidence move" against the Chairman Khawaja Atif Raza and Vice Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Mughal of Municipal Committee Daska.

The ADLG fixed the date for no-confidence while taking application of the opposition in Daska MC.

ADLG Sialkot Muhammad Arshad informed that the special session of Daska Municipal Committee will be held on Feb 16,2019 under his supervision, in which all 40 councillors of the house will vote in favour or against this no-confidence move.

Opposition had recently submitted a requisition to the ADLG Sialkot with the signatures of as many as 28 out of total 40 councillors, calling for a special session of MC for the no-confidence move against Chairman Kh Atif Raza and Vice Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Mughal.

Opposition Leader in the house Muhammad Afzal Mansha has claimed to have support of 28 to 30 out of total 40 councillors of the MC for the no-confidence move.

On the other hand, Chairman Kh Atif Raza claimed to has been enjoying support of 15 councillors. He said the no-confidence move against him would fail.

The vote of 27 councillors out of total 40 councillors is required for the success of the no-confidence move, said the ADLG.

The opposition in Daska MC is being backed by PML-N MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah and MPA Mian Zeeshan Rafiq. Reportedly, both the lawmakers are supporting the no-confidence move due to which the opposition claimed to have 28 to 30 out of total 40 votes in the MC.

Under the prevailing political scenario, it has been learnt that the no-confidence vote would be succeeded with majority of votes.

Both Chairman Kh Atif Raza and Vice Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Mughal are backed by the PTI.

In Daska, almost all the councillors of Daska MC reportedly have gone underground to avert their possible "missing" in the Feb 16, 2019 session for the no-confidence move, as some councillors, requesting anonymity, told the newsmen by telephone that they have gone underground to avert their feared "political abduction" by the both sides (opposition and treasury).

Police bust six

inter-district gangs

Sialkot Saddr police have claimed to smash as many as six inter-district gangs of the cattle thieves and motorcycles snatchers, besides, arresting 19 dangerous members of these gangs, during the ongoing crackdown against them.

According to the local senior police officials, the Sialkot Saddar police have smashed as many as six inter-district gangs namely Haider alias Haideru Gang, Sharafat alias Sharafu Gang, Rafiq alias Feeqa Gang, Tahir alias Tahiru Gang, Sajjad alias Jatta Gang and Azam alias Chumtta Gang.

Police officials added that police have also recovered 23 stolen buffaloes and cows, 14 motorcycles, one truck, nine mobile phones and snatched gold ornaments (worth of Rs.10 million) from the accused.

Police recovered 18 illicit pistols, two rifles and 63 bullets from the accused.

Officials added that the police have also recovered 14 KGs of fine quality Charas, 1.2kg of heroin, 90 litres of wine and unearthed one working distillery as well.