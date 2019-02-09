Share:

islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday declared final results of its Secondary School Certificate (matric).

The same has been placed at the University’s official website, as well communicating it to the students on their given postal addresses.

Meanwhile, the University has announced its Matric to Ph.D level admissions for the Semester Spring, 2019 that will continue till March 5.–Online

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the Sale points at the University’s main campus, 44-Regional Campuses and around 100- Coordinating Offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and Northern areas.

The prospectus and admission forms are also available on the University’s official website.