MIRPUR (AJK) - The AJK government has invited healthy suggestions from the business fraternity on how to totally eliminate the use of non-biodegradable shopping bags which are adversely affecting the environment.

The state government sought the traders role at a seminar hosted by state-run AJK Environment Protection Agency (EPA) at Kashmir Institute of Management held to discuss how to get rid of substandard materials like polythene bags.

AJK Minister for Environment Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, additional chief secretary (development) Dr Syed Asif Hussain, secretary Population Welfare, Director General EPA Raja Muhammad Razzaq Khan, President Trader’s Association Shaukat Nawaz Mir, traders and members of diverse segments of the civil society attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, the AJK minister said that fresh environmental issues arose in the State’s metropolitan city because of the arrival of Muzaffarabad-based Neelum-Jhelum hydropower generation project. He continued that problems like shortage of water in Neelum River, pollution and sewerage in the city are the result of turning the direction of river water to tunnel of power project.

He was of the view that if proper planning and attention are paid to address the environmental hazards, it would become great challenges inthe future. He asked the traders to give their suggestions if there should be complete ban on substandard polythene bags in AJK.

The government intends to take every measure for protection of environment,” he asserted.

Gillani assured that the Environment Protection Authority would fully cooperate with the traders to counter this menace.

Addressing the seminar Dr Syed Asif Hussain pointed out that polythene bags are not only dangerous to human health, it adversely affects flora and fauna as well besides turning fertile land into barren. “Being nation, we would have to replicate rules of those countries which have got rid of production of polythene bags and its sale for protection of environment,” he pointed out.

Trader leaders - Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Abdur Razzak Khan and DG Kashmir Institute of Management Brig (r) Akhtar Hussain Shah also addressed the seminar.

Earlier, the AJK EPA chief briefed the participants of seminar on the law introduced in 2013 under which preparation and sale of polythene bags was banned in AJK. More than, a dozen shopkeepers were arrested on charges of sale of polythene bags in AJK under the law, he revealed.

He said that EPA does not have the requisite technology and lab to provide evidence to court of law against the violators, leading to the court to dismissal of cases against them. He said that institute of protection of environment has set up a lab for this purpose at a cost of Rs9 million. Tests of polythene bags could be conducted in that lab now. The lab could be helpful to get rid of substandard bags. He said there is also need of creating awareness on hazards of using polythene bags to save the public from environment caused by them.