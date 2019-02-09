Share:

NEW YORK - An American Airlines flight from Manchester Airport to Philadelphia was cancelled at 11.05 a.m. local time after one of the pilots was detained on suspicion of alcohol intoxication, the Greater Manchester Police reported.

“Shortly before 11 a.m. today, police received a report that an airline pilot may have been under the influence of alcohol at Manchester Airport. Officers attended and a 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of performing an aviation function when over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries”, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police stated.

The plane was due to take off at 11.05 a.m., but the flight was subsequently cancelled and all passengers were rebooked onto a different flight.

An American Airlines spokesman has commented on the situation, saying that the company was aware of an incident involving a member of its crew and apologised to the customers.

CNN reported that in late October, All Nippon Airways had to apologise after a pilot fell ill after a night of heavy drinking, which caused delays to five domestic flights.