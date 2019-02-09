Share:

islamabad - Committed for absolute eradication of drugs from society, Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 240.502 Kg narcotics valuing Rs 619.138 Million internationally, arrested 20 culprits and impounded 6 vehicles while conducting 18 counter-narcotic strikes. The seized drugs comprised of 154.742 Kg Hashish, 55.2 Kg Opium, 18.32 Kg Heroin, 12.09 Kg Methamphetamine and 150 Gram Amphetamine.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested Ehsan Ullah resident of Hangu from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.12 Kg Hashish concealed in his shoes. The arrested accused was proceeding to Doha by Qatar Airways Flight No. QR-633. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Aziz resident of Khyber Agency from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 800 Gram Hashish tactfully concealed in shoes of arrested accused. He intended to fly for Doha by Qatar Airways Flight No. QR-633. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Saeed resident of Attock from Salar Chowk, Basal Road, Attock and recovered 400 Gram Hashish from his personal possession.

ANF Lahore arrested a British National Muhammad Haris from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 16.7 Kg Heroin soaked in Sponge Sheets kept in 3 trolley bags. The arrested accused intended to fly for UK by flight No. EK-623. In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested Manzoor Elahi resident of Shangla from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 10.1 Kg Methamphetamine soaked in 19 vests, 1 shawl, 1 towel and 1 Ahram kept in his trolley bag. Arrested accused intended to fly for Jeddah by flight No. PA-470. In third operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Emporium Mall, Lahore and recovered 5 Kg Hashish concealed beneath the driving seat and secret cavities of the vehicle. A person onboard Naveed Ahmed resident of Peshawar was arrested from the vehicle. In fourth operation, ANF Lahore arrested Sardar Rasheed resident of Sargodha from Main Motorway Toll Plaza, Sargodha Road, Faisalabad and recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. In fifth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Metro Motorcycle near Faisal Bank, Chungi Amir Sidhu, Ferozpura Road, Lahore and recovered 1 Kg Heroin, 500 Gram Hashish and 150 Gram Amphetamine from personal possession of the rider of motorcycle, Nazar Hussain resident of Lahore. In sixth operation, ANF Lahore arrested Sarfraz Khan resident of Shangla from Faizpur Motorway Toll Plaza, Lahore and recovered 2 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. In seventh operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a UK destined parcel from a courier service office located at Madina Town, Faisalabad and recovered 620 Gram Heroin concealed in lady shoes kept in the parcel.

ANF Peshawar acted upon information and intercepted a Land Cruiser near Abaseen University, Ring Road, Peshawar and recovered 55.2 Kg Opium concealed in tank of the vehicle. Sohrab Khan and Javed both resident of Swabi were also arrested from the vehicle. In another operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota Vigo Hilux near Industrial Area Road, Haripur and recovered 48 Kg Hashish from the vehicle. A woman Eshrat Bibi resident of Peshawar alongwith 3 years kid has been arrested from the vehicle. In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Subaro Car at Jari Kas Interchange and recovered 4.8 Kg Hashish from fuel tank of the vehicle. Three persons onboard namely Farooq resident of Charsadda, Muhammad Sohail and Muhammad Abid both resident of Mansehra were also arrested during the operation. In fourth operation,, ANF Peshawar arrested Muhammad Munir resident of Hangu from Peshawar International Airport and recovered 1.962 Kg Hashish from his briefcase. The arrested accused intended to fly for Doha by flight No. PK-285. In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Wajid Khan resident of Abbottabad from Govt High School, Chamhatti, Abbottabad and recovered 1.5 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Zain Ullah resident of Karak from Peshawar International Airport and recovered 3.46 Kg Hashish tactfully concealed in pomegranates, oranges, his shoes and other luggage. The arrested accused intended to fly for Doha by flight No. QR-600. In seventh operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Zakir Ullah resident of Upper Dir from Peshawar International Airport and recovered 1.99 Kg Methamphetamine concealed in Nimko Packets kept in bag of the arrested accused. He intended to fly for Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) by flight No. EK-637.

ANF Karachi arrested Asad Iqbal resident of Karachi from Naya Nazimabad, Manghopir Road, Qasba Colony, Karachi and recovered 84 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. vehicle belonging to the arrested accused has also been taken in custody.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.