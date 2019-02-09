Share:

LAHORE - CCTV cameras have been activated at the offices of all station house officers serving in Punjab to monitor police working.

All SHOs have also been directed to remain present in their offices at least for two hours daily. The department will monitor public dealing at police stations directly from the Central Police Office with the help of CCTV cameras.

Fazeel Asif, Head of Special Monitoring Unit for Chief Minister Punjab met Punjab IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi at the central police office on Friday. On this occasion, he briefed the IGP about different initiatives taken by Punjab Police.

He said that the process of video monitoring of all SHOs had been started in order to provide timely justice to public and save their precious time and money.

The IGP was informed that CCTV cameras had been installed in the offices of all SHOs of 36 districts across province.

The SHOs are bound to remain present in their offices minimum for two hours on a daily basis to meet public.

SP TO MONITOR SHOS’ PERFORMANCE

DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir on Friday directed SP (Civil Lines Division) Safdar Raza Kazmi to individually monitor the performance of each SHO and submit a comprehensive report within two days.

The DIG expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of SHOs who failed to meet the target regarding the arrests of Proclaimed Offenders of A and B-category.

The DIG said that all SHOs serving in Lahore had been provided the lists of top 500 Target Offenders including habitual criminals. The DIG warned that strict action would be taken against SHOs who failed to improve their performance during the next two months.

The DIG directed all the SDPOs to visit their respective Police Stations on daily basis and monitor the performance of SHOs.