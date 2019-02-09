Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will be starting earthwork on Monday as it retrieved more land in sector E-12 on the second day of the operation, according to the officials.

The authority has retrieved around 1,600 kanals of land and the body will start earthwork from Monday, said the officials at the CDA. They said that the CDA will try to complete the development of the sector as early as possible to facilitate the allottees in the construction of their houses.

The CDA had on Thursday begun operation to take possession of its land in sector E-12 after almost 30 years of the announcement of the sector. The allottees waited for 30 years to hear that the CDA has moved to get possession of the land through many died years ago.

According to the officials, around 80 kanals of land was retrieved for sector development on the first day of the operation backed by local police and the Islamabad Capital Territory administration. The so far success of the operation was a direct result of the chief commissioner Islamabad also assuming charge of the office of CDA chairman as there is no issue with backup support from the ICT and police. The CDA teams only targeted vacant land and did not demolish any building. Another 1,000 kanals of the land was yet to be retrieved.

The CDA had sold plots to over 4,000 buyers in 1989 but failed to deliver them because they could not move local landowners from the area to begin development work. Sector E-12 was acquired in 1987. CDA plans to take over possession in phases and affectees will be rehabilitated in sector I-12.

The enforcement and land directorates of the CDA had failed to take over CDA land in this sector when they reached there for the operation. This time, the teams began by taking over the vacant area. However, retaining possession of the land will be a big challenge for the CDA in the absence of development work as the locals may take over the abandoned land again after some time. The sector is spread over 777 acres and consists of six mouzas. The authority has not been able to take possession of the land due to claims by locals that their built-up property award claims are still pending.

The CDA had decided to take over possession of the acquired land from illegal occupants at Mauza Dhrek Mohri, Bhakar Akku, Bakar Fateh Buksh, Bara Dari, Siri Saral and Golra falling in sector E-12.

Since all compensation/rehabilitation benefits have been given to the affected people of these mauzas, the CDA had directed all such illegal occupants to vacate the sector voluntarily at the earliest.

In case of non-compliance, the CDA had announced, to take over the possession forcibly.