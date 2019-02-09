Share:

Compressed natural gas (CNG) stations remained closed for a third day on Saturday as the gas crisis worsened across the province.

According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), there is a shortage of 100 million square feet of gas.

A day earlier, domestic consumers complained regarding extremely low gas pressure as the shortage became acute.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan as the gas crisis has worsened. In his letter, the Sindh chief minister noted that the suspension of gas supply was creating difficulties for domestic and commercial consumers.

“The relevant ministry should be directed to provide Sindh with gas as per Article 158 of the Constitution,” Shah wrote to the premier.