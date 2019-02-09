Share:

Pemra’s CoC meeting held

Lahore (PR): The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) stated that a meeting of its Council of Complaints (CoC) was held here on Friday. The meeting was held in the chair of CoC Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad. During the meeting different complaints were heard and decided. The council directed all the TV channels to remain cautious about all the complaints filed by Advocate Azhar Siddiq. The council reduced the fine imposed on a TV channel to Rs300.000. The CoC meeting was also attended by Muhammad Ahmad, Dr Mubashar Nadeem. Fariha Shahid, Fozia Waqar, Sehar Zareen and Ayesha Manzoor.

PTA clarifies its mandate

Islamabad (PR): The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) clarified that PTA’s mandate as per Act and Regulation is to ensure that device being imported conforms to technical standards laid down by international standardization bodies and does not pose any health issues or frequency issues in licensed spectrum being used in Pakistan.

The clarification came with reference to a news item published in a section of the media. It said in a statement that all new/used devices may be imported using online portal link: www.dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs and there is no restriction imposed by PTA or Government of Pakistan on importing of PTA type approved models.

As per PTA Type Approval Regulations & Device Identification Registration and Blocking System Regulations, it is not within PTA purview to distinguish between new/used devices. The issued regulations of PTA at no point defined or limited a mobile device condition for import i.e. new or used. Furthermore, Federal Cabinet’s approved Trade Policy SRO issued by Ministry of Commerce has also removed this restriction and enabled import of new/used mobile devices by applying via PTA online portal system which is integrated with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) WeBOC system enabling ease of doing business and allowing applicants to obtain Certificate of Compliance to technical standards (COC). Detail of all approved models are available on PTA website and updated periodically.