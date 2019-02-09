Share:

An accountability court on Saturday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) five-day transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kamran Michael.

Michael, who was arrested a day earlier by NAB for misusing his authority as a federal minister, will be shifted to Karachi for investigation.

Kamran Michael has been serving in the Senate on a minority seat since 2012. He had held ministries in the governments of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Earlier this week, NAB arrested Punjab minister Aleem Khan, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The bureau has also arrested PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Saad and Salman Rafqiue in corruption cases.