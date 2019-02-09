Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of cold wave on Friday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next 2-3 days.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Ziarat remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 10 degree Celsius below freezing point. Minimum temperature in Kalam, Kalat and Bagrote was recorded -07C, Malamjabba and Skardu -05C, Gupis, Murree, Drosh, Astore, Parachinar and Quetta -04C, Zhob and Hunza -03C, Dir and Dalbandin -02C, Rawalakot and Khuzdar -01C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 08C.

Excessive usage of heaters at offices and home led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night/morning hours.